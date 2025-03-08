‘It’s Hockey! It’s Minnesota!’: Fans bring the excitement for the boys state hockey tournament

Fans bring excitement for boys state hockey tournament

Fans of all ages come from every corner of the state to make Xcel Energy Center buzz with excitement during the Boys State High School Hockey Tournament.

“It’s hockey! It’s Minnesota! You’ve gotta be here!” said one fan.

Tournament director Bob Madison says more than 140,000 people will have come through the X by the time the tournament’s done, with several sessions being sold out.

“This tournament is unmatched, unrivaled in the United States; there’s nothing like it,” said Madison.

The Kjono family drove five hours for their first taste of the state tourney.

“You hear that it’s unreal, and then you get here, and it’s unreal,” said Chelsey Kjono.

Other people just keep coming back.

“My last kid graduated in ’02, and I never got the hockey habit out of my bloodstream,” said Brent Jahnz.

It’s four days that some will remember for a lifetime.

“It’s a culture that’s developed in the state, everybody loves hockey,” Jahnz added.

Click here for KSTP’s full coverage of the Boys State High School Hockey Tournament.