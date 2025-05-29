‘It’s given me my freedom’: Blind convenience store worker optimistic about state workers coming back to the office

Starting Monday, state workers will be coming back to the office at least 50% of the time.

Some workers have complained, but there are others who are excited to have them back, especially a shop owner at the State Capitol.

Eric Harms is the man with the munchies at Eagle Eye Vending and Gifts on the Capitol grounds.

When workers left during the pandemic, it ate away at his profitable business.

“Now with sales down and stuff, we just keep a minimal stock of things,” Harms said.

Right now, he has about 50 to 75 customers a day.

“The store used to have 200 people come through a day before the pandemic,” added Harms.

But with the changes starting in June, Harms is ready to stock shelves and load inventory onto his iPad.

Harms has been completely blind since he was 7, but it didn’t stop him, as he owns three stores and 30 vending machines.

“Since I don’t need the screen with me being totally blind, I just listen to the speech,” Harms said. “I’m looking forward to getting people back in June.”

Harms can’t wait to haul in more snacks because his business is hungry for the help of those state workers coming back again.

“It’s given me my freedom,” he added.

Harms says his big helper in all of this is the Minnesota State Services for the Blind.

