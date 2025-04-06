‘It’s a win for the game’: Minnesota athletes go head-to-head for NCAA Women’s Basketball title

Minnesota was well-represented for the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship game on Sunday.

UConn claimed the title with the help of Hopkins’ own Paige Bueckers, defeating 2024 championship winner South Carolina, which included Saint Michael Albertville’s own Tessa Johnson.

Their presence upped the anticipation for the title match across the metro, particularly at Minnesota’s premier women’s sports restaurant and bar, A Bar of Their Own, in Minneapolis.

It’s been packed every game for the bar’s second March Madness season, and on Sunday morning, a line formed outside before doors opened, said owner Jillian Hiscock.

“Yeah, we’re expecting chaos in the best way possible,” she said ahead of tip-off.

“To have two players like Tessa and Paige playing each other in the national championship is like a dream come true for Minnesotans and Minnesota basketball fans,” Hiscock continued.

“I really think it goes to show the depth of our pipeline that we’re building for youth sports here in Minnesota.”

By two o’clock tip-off, the “chaos” she predicted was delivered as the bar united in cheers.

“It’s a win for the game,” said A Bar of Their Own regular, Ty Bronson. “Like, the entire state is behind at least those two players, whether they’re fans of the actual teams or not. We’re going to be cheering for Tessa and Paige, and it’s huge for us.”

“For me, it’s just so wonderful to see all these people cheering and celebrating women athletes,” Hiscock said. “It’s an environment that has not existed forever.”

“No, it hasn’t been,” echoed Kris Gunderson, who was enjoying brunch with her daughters after taking on the 15th annual Goldy’s Run in Minneapolis.

“I’ve been in athletics since I was in college myself, and I’m just glad to see people enjoying what we used to enjoy all the time.”

Between the Minnesota representation in collegiate basketball, to the Minnesota Frost taking home the inaugural Walter Cup Professional Women’s Hockey League Championship, to the recent creation of a women’s professional rugby team, women’s sports have hit an all-time high in the state.

“You can see I got the frost hat on too,” said patron and women’s sports fan Kathy Moore.

“I think, actually, women’s sports is more entertaining. The skill level that’s there, it’s so, so amazing, and it just gets better and better, and better.”

“People think like we’ve hit peak,” Hiscock said. “And I’m like, we haven’t hit peak because I think we’re just starting to get there as it comes to exposure, as it comes to awareness from fans… and I think that growth is just going to continue as people get exposed to the greatness of women’s athletes.”

A Bar of Their Own opened in 2024 as Minnesota’s first bar and restaurant dedicated to all women’s sports, all of the time. It’s one of just a few like it across the country.