It’ll soon be against the law in Minneapolis to discriminate against weight, joining only handful of cities

It'll soon be against the law in MPLS to discriminate against weight, joining only handful of cities

It will soon be against the law in Minneapolis to discriminate against a person based on their weight and height.

Among many other new protected classes — including housing status and justice-impacted, which can include people who have been to prison, arrested, or charged with a crime — the city council unanimously approved bolstering the city’s Civil Rights ordinance.

“We have the opportunity, through this ordinance, for Minneapolis to actually be a beacon of light for our nation,” Council Member Robin Wonsley said while surrounded by advocates.

“We’re demonstrating that by not only defending the rights that we have, but we are continuing to expand protections against discrimination for so many more of our vulnerable communities and residents,” Wonsley added.

And by outlawing discrimination against how much a person weighs, Minneapolis enters very unique territory for a city, according to an association whose main mission is to end fat discrimination.

“There really are only a handful of places in the entire world that have made it explicitly illegal to discriminate based on body size,” Tigress Osborn, with the National Association to Advance Fat Acceptance (NAAFA), said. “It is incredible to see Minneapolis take this step.”

“Research by Dove showed us that about 34 million Americans experience size discrimination every year in this country,” Osborn added.

When questioned by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS how often it happens in Minneapolis, city leaders say, for now, the data is anecdotal.

“We have heard from many individuals who often times feel like they’ve been discriminated against because of their weight in particular,” Council Member Jason Chavez said. “I don’t have a specific number for you, because it was not prohibited previously, until today.”

Chavez adds that he expects many complaints to be filed when the ordinance takes effect on August 1.