‘It says we care about you’: New effort to make the Washington Avenue bridge safer

The chain link fence along the Washington Avenue Bridge, between the East and West Banks of the University of Minnesota campus, is an effort to keep students safe.

The school says it installed the fence last fall as a temporary measure.

In November 2023, Kayla Gaebel, a 30-year-old former U of M student and a fiancée and mother, died by suicide at the bridge.

Kayla Gaebel

But now, suicide prevention advocates say they have a sense of hope.

“It says we care about you, we see you, and we want to keep you safe,” declares Brittani Senser, a suicide loss survivor.

Experts say between three and five people die by suicide on the bridge each year.

On Monday night, state lawmakers approved a measure directing Hennepin County to provide $6 million and the Met Council to provide $2 million in funding to construct a stronger, nine-foot-high rail system barrier.

“For over fifty years, it has been known as a risk factor for the entire community,” explains Erich Mische, the CEO of Suicide Awareness Voices of Education, known as SAVE. “Perhaps no higher risk than the group of students who are at the University of Minnesota campus.”

Mische says the lobbying effort was inspired by Gaebel’s mother, MJ Weiss Blair.

They called their mission Kayla’s HOPE, short for “Helping others, protecting everyone.”

“All the evidence out there shows that the single most effective factor at interrupting impulsivity on public structures is a physical barrier,” Mische says. “It also gives passersby, security, and good Samaritans an opportunity to intervene and save a life.”

No designs have been publicly released.

But Senser, whose daughter Aria Joy died by suicide in 2019 when she was 13, says this is an important step toward safety, on a bridge used by many students.

“We know that suicide is the second leading cause of death for people aged ten to 24,” Senser notes. “Where that bridge is located, 75% of people around it are affected.”

Student say the improved barrier system would give them a moment — a kind of pause — to consider their actions.

“You have to put these measures in place,” Niraja Soman, a second-year master’s student, explains. “A lot of times, we’re still kids, so we need to think about it.”

Katie Duong, a sophomore, says she’s had friends who’ve dealt with mental health and stress issues, and that an improved barrier system would be a good idea.

“It’s a good thing to think about for the future if other people do have suicidal thoughts,” she says. “It’s more preventative that way.”

The university does have a wide variety of wellness and counseling services available for students.

In a statement, the school said, “We understand the unique needs and struggles university students face and are trained to provide care that supports them and their academic success.”

The school provides walk-in urgent counseling, group therapy and affinity group spaces, short-term counseling, psychotherapy services and other services.

Meanwhile, Hennepin County and the university are slated to work together to design and build the railing system.

There will be several steps, including bids and construction, but advocates hope the new barrier system will be in place by the spring of 2026.

“These barriers, these efforts are ultimately about hope,” Mische says. “They are about providing an opportunity for people to find hope and survive.”

Here is a list of suicide prevention and mental health resources:

If you believe someone is at risk of suicide, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services suggests you: