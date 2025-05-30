‘It makes me feel very worried’: Layoff notices sent to select state workers this weekend

Layoff notices will start going out to some state workers this weekend, as key budget bills have yet to be passed and signed into law.

Lawmakers hoped to have the budget finalized by June 1st to avoid triggering those notices, but as of Friday afternoon, there is still no date set for a special session.

If a budget is not finished by June 30th, non-essential government services would shut down on July 1 and layoffs would begin.

A “layoff” in this circumstance means workers would go unpaid until the budget is signed; it is not a termination of employment.

“It makes me feel very worried,” said Megan Dayton, a demographer in the Minnesota Department of Administration. “Both myself and my husband are employed by the State of Minnesota, so we would both receive layoff notices, which means care for our kids and paying for our house and car becomes very uncertain.”

Dayton is also president of the Minnesota Association of Professional Employees, or MAPE, a union representing 18,000 government workers in Minnesota.

“There’s a lot of fear, a lot of uncertainty, a lot of frustration,” Dayton said.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS learned public health nurses will be among the first to receive layoff notices on Sunday, but over the next week they’d go out to other sectors whose budgets have also yet to be passed, including health and human services, education and transportation.

“It’s the disruption to services that I think the people of Minnesota should care about,” Dayton said. “And in some cases, it is the most vulnerable people in our state that our members are providing services to.”

Legislative leaders are hopeful none of this will come to fruition.

“It’s really frustrating and I’m really sorry those [notices] have to go out on June 1st,” said Rep. Melissa Hortman (DFL-Brooklyn Park). “We are very confident there will be a budget in place very soon.”

Union leaders are urging lawmakers to make progress quickly.

“Our union members show up, do their jobs, and keep Minnesota running every single day — on time and without fail,” said Bart Andersen, AFSCME Council 5 executive director. “It’s time for our elected officials to do the same, and Minnesotans expect nothing less when it comes to passing a state budget and avoiding layoffs and a state government shutdown. There is no excuse for holding workers hostage due to political inaction.”

Dayton added, “Get it done. Just get it done. Put aside party affiliation and get the job done for the people of Minnesota.”