‘It just could have been so much worse’: Pastor speaks after bus crashes into playground at day care next door

2 hurt after bus crashes into day care playground

Pastor Charlie Ruud calls it miraculous: how a school bus careened across the Richfield Lutheran Church lot in South Minneapolis, before slamming through a fence into a playground.

“It was scary, man,” he recalled. “The bus came this way through the fence, took out this portion of the playground area, here you can see the tracks.”

Witnesses say around 4:10 p.m. Monday afternoon, that bus hit an SUV near Nicollet and 60th Street West, then veered to the right, before smashing into the Creative Learning Center’s playground, sending children and their teacher scattering.

“As I understand, two kids were on the swing set that was then crushed by the bus,” Ruud says. “Those two kids did receive some minor injuries but were able to be bandaged up.”

A third child was also injured at the scene.

Two were transported to the hospital but have been released with what Ruud describes as bumps and bruises.

Authorities haven’t released a cause for the crash but say that impairment was not a factor.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS spoke with a man who identified himself as the manager of Bille Bus Transportation, which owns the bus involved.

He says the driver is recovering at home from minor injuries.

Ruud says a teacher who was supervising the children jumped into action.

“One of our teachers was heroic in a way, being able to see the bus coming and was able to at least alert the kids, and maybe even trying physically to get out of the way,” he declared.

Police are now trying to learn if a mechanical failure, a medical emergency, or other factors caused the crash.

The church is making counseling sessions available for students, parents, and staff.



“It just could have been so much worse,” Ruud said. “The huge thing today, as we talk about it and address it, is how grateful that nothing more happened, and what could have been a really tragic scene.”