‘It breaks my heart’: Western Wisconsin mother who survived shooting frustrated suspect offered plea deal

The Burnett County, Wisconsin district attorney notified the court that they are offering a plea deal to the man charged in a shooting in Grantsburg, which wounded a mother who was home with her son.

Thirty-year-old Michael Winquist had been charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide — domestic abuse, along with eight counts of a felon with a gun.



Court records show Winquist previously entered a not-guilty plea to the charges.

“It honestly feels like a dream most of the time, it’s not real, this is not my life, sometimes I think, ‘Oh my gosh, I did die and this is my hell,'” said Kristina Fickbohm, who is still receiving medical care from her injuries.

In April alone, she had 20 medical appointments, with more surgeries planned, as she still feels pain from that day, along with hearing and vision loss.



“Mine is a life sentence, everything going on medical wise for the rest of my life,” Fickbohm said.



She was hit in the head and arm from the shotgun blast, while her teenage son was in the home.



District Attorney Kevin Schmidt told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that he couldn’t do an interview due to the case being in progress.

Instead, Schmidt wrote in part, “…. evidence obtained following the initial investigation did not support the charge of attempted first degree intentional homicide – it supported a different charge.”

The DA said record statements made to police after the shooting from the defendant and victim are what led his office to reconsider the charges.

The plea offer would take the attempted first-degree intentional homicide off the table and replace it with a second-degree reckless injury with a dangerous weapon, and the felon with a gun possession, the DA said.



Back on the day of the incident, Winquist tried to harm himself afterwards and allegedly told the investigator he had been drinking and “…. he doesn’t know why he would have grabbed a shotgun.”



Fickbohm had been in a relationship with the defendant.

Earlier this week, Fickbohm said she spoke in court when the plea deal was discussed and told the court she’s not opposed to a trial.

As for Fickbohm, she doesn’t agree with the decision to change the charges in the plea.



She said she wants her family’s day in court.



”I want my son’s day in court, I want all my family members who have suffered along with me to be able to have their voice heard too,” Fickbohm said.



It’s unclear what the defendant will do with the proposed offer.

A Burnett County Judge set a hearing for next month to take up the issue.