Isanti police officer on leave amid allegations of sexually soliciting children

The City of Isanti confirms Police Officer Nicholas Martell was put on an administrative leave of absence on Sunday.

On the same day, Anoka County Sheriff’s Office records indicate Martell was arrested and booked into the Anoka County Jail.

“At the request of the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation that has led to the arrest of Nicholas Irvin Martell for Solicitation of Children to Engage in Sexual Conduct; Communication of Sexually Explicit Materials to Children. Mr. Martell is currently in custody at the Anoka County Jail and has not yet been formally charged,” an Anoka County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson wrote.

An Isanti city official told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that Martell was hired as a police officer back in February 2023 and doesn’t have any previous disciplinary action in his record.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS put in a records request for a copy of the police report from Anoka County but have yet to receive it.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said its investigation continues.