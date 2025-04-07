Isanti County crash kills 2 drivers Monday afternoon

Authorities say two men died in a crash Monday afternoon in Isanti County.

County Road 9 (269th Avenue Northeast) was closed for about two hours between Durant Street and Tucker Trail Northeast due to the two-vehicle crash, the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.

Deputies responded to the Athens Township crash at about 2:06 p.m., where they found a male driver dead at the scene, a press release from the sheriff’s office says.

The other driver, another male, was given life-saving measures but also died at the scene. The drivers were the only people in each vehicle, authorities say.

Chopper 5 captured the scene as both vehicles were taken away on flatbed trucks. The crash appeared to have burned a portion of a farm field nearby, and white residue — possibly from a fire extinguisher — was left behind on the road.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crash.