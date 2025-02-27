IRS agent testifies about fake, 'frankly absurd' names on attendance rosters submitted for FOF sites

An IRS special agent on Wednesday told jurors at the Feeding Our Future trial that a large portion of the names on attendance rosters submitted by food distribution sites were made up.

As previously reported, former Feeding Our Future Founder Aimee Bock and Co-owner of Safari Restaurant Salim Said are accused of using the Federal Child Nutrition Program to defraud the government out of millions of dollars.

Special Agent Joshua Parks spoke about how he analyzed attendance rosters that food distribution sites submitted to support their meal count claims.

“I found very low percentages of rosters that actually represented real kids,” he said.

In several instances, a child would show up as one age on a roster and then show up with the exact same name but a different age a month later.

Investigators found that a roster for ASA Limited, an entity associated with Said, was created in a spreadsheet. The “age” column of the spreadsheet was found to have a formula in it to randomly generate an age between 7-17.

Parks testified further about the fake names, even calling some of them “frankly absurd.”

One of these names was “Putify Nop,” who appeared several times in a roster for the Southcross distribution site in Burnsville. On one page, he was listed as being 8, but he appears on the next page as a 16-year-old.

Another name that was used several times was “Cerresso Fort,” who was listed as receiving meals from Stigma Free Mankato.

The only problem? Cerresso Fort owns Sir Boxing Club, which was at one point listed as another distribution site.

“I take it he is not a 7-year-old child?” Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Ebert asked Parks about Fort.

“No, he is not,” Parks replied.

Fort took the stand earlier in the day, testifying that he didn’t even know his business was listed as running a food site. Jurors were shown site applications with the name “Sir Boxing Club” on them — documents that he didn’t recognize.

But meal count forms for the site in that location, Feeding Our Future Arcade, claimed to be feeding children daily. Fort called those numbers “outrageous,” adding, “That math ain’t mathing.”

While Fort testified that he saw children picking up boxes of food on Saturdays, it wasn’t in his suite in the building and it wasn’t as many meals as were claimed.

He added that he knew Aimee Bock from the times she would pick up her boyfriend from the gym, but added she never asked for permission to turn his business into a food distribution site.

Jamie Phelps, a mechanic for the city of Eagan, was listed as being Feeding Our Future’s Board Treasurer — a title he said he had no idea he held.

Phelps told jurors he met Bock at a bonfire at his neighbor’s house and said he would be a board member after she expressed needing them for Feeding Our Future. But he said Bock never brought it up to him again.

When asked if he thought he would be well-suited to be a board treasurer for a large organization, Phelps told jurors, “I would be a fish out of water. I don’t know what I’m doing.”

Jurors were shown documents listing him as board treasurer, including meeting minutes, training quizzes and emails stating he volunteered up to five hours per week — all of which he says were false. His name was even signed on forms he claimed he had never seen before.

Attorneys also questioned Farhiyo Moalim, a former worker of Total Financial Solutions, and Jessica Woodbridge of VP Bank of America.

You can find KSTP’s full coverage of the Feeding Our Future case here.