Invoices reveal more about what Gov. Tim Walz’s $430K in legal bills paid for

The invoices for a $430,000 legal bill run up by Gov. Tim Walz’s administration to prepare him for a congressional hearing last month ranged from $70 to review a letter inviting him to the hearing to $2,880 for “searches for news or statistics for crimes committed by transgender or nonbinary persons.”

The hearing was supposed to focus on immigration and “sanctuary state” policies, but it did veer off to transgender issues and other non-immigration topics during the June 12 session.

The invoices were obtained by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS in a data request to the Walz administration. They provided $265,000 of invoices for April and May, but another $165,000 in invoices for June are not available yet.

“They’re very, very good at racking up time in billable hours,” says Rep. Harry Niska, the Republican Minnesota House floor leader, talking about Washington, D.C., legal and consulting firms.

Niska, an attorney, says the work that was done should have been conducted by in-house counsel in the governor’s office along with the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office.

“Gov. Walz spent 12 years in Congress,” Niska said in an interview with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS on Monday. “The attorney general (Keith Ellison) of our state spent 12 years in Congress. They know what hearings look like, sound like. They don’t need to hire Washington, D.C., lawyers at over $700 per hour to research that for them.”

According to the documents we reviewed, 23 members of the K&L Gates firm in Washington, ranging from partners and associates to a librarian, charged from $350 to $700 per hour.

In a wide range of services, they billed $1,035 to research “anti-transgender comments” by House Oversight Committee members to $2,880 for a lawyer to spend over six hours reviewing “case law” regarding “executive orders” and “separation of powers.” Another $2,340 was billed for reviewing unspecified emails and to “respond to questions.”

Last week, when reports of the $430,000 legal tab first surfaced, we asked the governor whether his own lawyers and the Attorney General’s Office could have done the same work much cheaper.

“No, probably not, and they didn’t have the expertise for this for what they were asking,” Walz said.

The governor added that he wasn’t happy he had to go to Washington to testify at a hearing that would amount to little more than a “grandstanding” event.

“It’s ridiculous,” he told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS. “It’s why we asked them to allow us not to be there. Certainly, I would tell you … it’s not where I wanted to spend money. It’s not where I wanted to spend my time, and it certainly proved there was nothing there other than using it for grandstanding.”

“It’s not benefiting the people of Minnesota,” Niska said of the money spent preparing Gov. Walz for the hearing. “Maybe it’s benefiting Tim Walz’s political future, but it’s not benefiting the people of Minnesota.”

The Walz administration says they don’t know when the remaining invoices from June will be available.