Teens among those still hospitalized in 3-vehicle Sherburne County crash involving state trooper

More details have been released regarding a three-vehicle crash near Clear Lake that left five people injured.

As previously reported, the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened just after 9 p.m. on U.S. Highway 10 near 70th Avenue in Clear Lake Township, a few miles southeast of St. Cloud.

On Friday, investigators said that 70-year-old Dale Braun, driving a Ford Flex, was going east in the westbound lanes of Highway 10 when he turned onto 70th Avenue and entered the eastbound lane of Highway 10.

Authorities say that he entered the roadway in front of the GMC Sierra — driven by a 17-year-old Blayke Mostad, with 15-year-old Braxton Mostad and 19-year-old Thomas Hansen as passengers — which resulted in a T-bone collision, leaving both vehicles in the left lane of eastbound Highway 10.

The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office said that at the same time, State Patrol Trooper Ryan Moeser, 36, was responding to the report of the wrong-way driver and was going east on Highway 10 in the left lane. When he came upon the two vehicles, he wasn’t able to avoid the two cars, officials say.

Investigators say that some of the occupants in the two vehicles may have been outside of their cars when the second crash with the state trooper occurred.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

Hansen and Moeser were treated and released from the hospital. Braun was taken to CentraCare in St. Cloud, while Blayke and Braxton Mostad were brought to Hennepin County Medical Center.

The sheriff’s office said that one of the teenagers suffered life-threatening injuries, while the other injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

In a statement, State Patrol Col. Christina Bogojevic said, “Our thoughts are with those affected, and we recognize the profound impact this has on everyone involved.”