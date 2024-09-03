Investigators hope new technology cracks 50-year-old mystery in St. Cloud

It’s been 50 years since the Reker sisters left their St. Cloud home to go to the store and never returned home.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office over the Labor Day weekend asked for the public’s help in finding the tip to break the case.

“It’s a day that impacted our community for 50 years. It’s a day to remind us to push forward to find answers,” said Lt. Zach Sorenson, who leads the investigations unit at the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office.

Back on Sept. 2, 1974, 12-year-old Susan and 15-year-old Mary Reker walked to a lunch counter at a St. Cloud department store and later vanished. Several weeks later, some swimmers found their bodies in a granite quarry outside of town.

The girls had been fatally stabbed, according to authorities.

To this day, investigators are still trying to figure out what happened to the sisters.

Stearns County investigators feel with the way the crime was committed there could be more than one person involved.

1999 Stearns County cold case

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has followed the sister’s disappearance for the last 50 years.

Rita and Fred Reker, the sisters’ parents, spoke about the crime on Sept. 2, 1999, the the 25th anniversary of the case.

“We would like to know what happened and why,” Fred Reker said at the time.

Rita Reker wrote a song about the case that she played on her guitar for the 5 EYEWINTESS NEWS crew in hopes the killer would hear it or someone who knew something would call authorities.

“Not very likely … somebody would kill two girls and go on living a normal life,” Fred Reker said back in 1999.

Sorenson said he wants to now see biological evidence collected in the crime tested with new technology.

“If that means we’re going to use unconventional methods to test evidence that we have — potentially consume evidence we have trying to solve this,” Sorenson said. “That’s what we are going to do.”

A sheriff’s office detective continues working the case weekly. The detective continues to provide the girls’ mother with updates on the case all these decades later.

“Justice for our team is solving our team is solving this crime,” Sorenson said.

You can report tips on this case to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office using this online form.