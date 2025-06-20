Investigators believe Vance Boelter acted alone during shooting spree

Authorities in Brooklyn Park say evidence indicates that Vance Boelter acted alone early Saturday morning, accused of carrying out the shootings that killed Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, and injured state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette.

Investigators are still working to determine if he had any help after carrying out the attacks.

Boelter is facing state and federal charges.

Federal prosecutors say he stopped at the homes of four lawmakers early Saturday morning with the intent to kill them.

While falsely identifying himself as an officer, Boelter pounded on the door to the Hoffmans’ home around 2 a.m.. He shot both of the Hoffmans when they came to the door. Both survived and are now in stable condition.

Next, investigators say he went to the home of Rep. Kristin Bahner in Maple Grove. The family wasn’t home.

Around 2:36 a.m., he went to the New Hope home of Sen. Ann Rest. Near her home, he was intercepted by another officer making a well check, and so he left the scene without incident.

He arrived at the home of Melissa and Mark Hortman around 3:30 a.m., where he shot and killed them both. Boelter ended up rushing the house and firing into it. He ditched his body armor, mask, and weapon behind the home when he escaped on foot, which started one of the largest manhunts in Minnesota history.

