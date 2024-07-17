Investigation underway after 1 million gallons of ash wastewater spill from energy center in Cohasset

State and federal agencies are investigating after a million gallons of ash wastewater spilled from Boswell Energy Center in Cohasset (northwest of Grand Rapids), according to Minnesota Power.

The company, which added it’s working closely with the agencies, said the leak occurred from a pipeline that transfers wastewater from an inactive coal combustion residual pond to Boswell Energy Center. Workers took action to contain the leak as soon as it was detected, the company said.

While a million gallons spilled onto the land, an “unknown amount” reached Blackwater Lake, Minnesota Power said.

The leak has been contained and the company said it is monitoring potential impacts to surface water and wildlife.

Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and National Response Center have been notified of the leak. The agencies will work with Minnesota Power to assess the impacts and determine a cause for the leak.