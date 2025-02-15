Investigation ongoing into meth exposure at South St. Paul day care

Investigation into meth exposure at South St. Paul day care

There is new information released regarding a South St. Paul day care incident that ended with a 3-year-old swallowing meth.

On Friday, 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS learned one investigating agency is providing some answers.

In a letter this week, Dakota County Social Services said its investigation has determined “maltreatment” occurred in that day care.

It comes two months after the license for that in-home facility was suspended by the state — citing an “Imminent risk of harm.”

“I want people to know that this happened in our community,” said Victoria Kane, the mother of the 3-year-old child.

Kane is getting some answers as to how her son ingested meth back in December.

Investigators found “A preponderance of the evidence to support a finding of neglect” at his in-home day care.

Kane says the boy threw up and later tested positive for methamphetamine at the hospital.

“They told us he wouldn’t sleep for 48 hours; we were up all night in the hospital,” Kane said. “There was nothing they could do other than sit and watch him tweak out.”

The county is now confirming the child “Experienced methamphetamine related environmental hazards” at the day care.

Thankfully, the little boy will be ok but questions remain around who is responsible.

On Friday, Lakeville police confirmed it is currently investigating the incident due to a possible “Conflict of interest” for South St. Paul police, because the day care is licensed to an elected official there.

No one has been arrested or charged yet.

South St. Paul City Council meets next week, which will be their first public meeting since the incident came to light.

Members of the community plan to be there to voice their concerns.

