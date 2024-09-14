Investigation ongoing into fatal 3 vehicle crash

One person has died and two others have been injured after a vehicle, driving in the wrong direction, crashed into two other cars on Highway 52.

According to a crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred around 1:12 a.m. on Highway 52 near mile marker 91 in Goodhue County.

The state patrol said a 2023 Toyota Tacoma driven by a 35-year-old woman from San Diego, California, was driving the wrong way on Highway 52, traveling north in the southbound lane.

Two other vehicles, a 2021 Chevrolet Equinox and a 2017 Jeep Compass, were traveling south in the southbound lane when the three vehicles collided.

The driver of the Equinox, a 60-year-old woman from Rochester, was killed as a result of the crash. The driver of the Jeep sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital. Her identity is expected to be announced at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The driver of the Toyota Tacoma sustained life-threatening injuries and was also taken to the hospital.

The Tacoma’s driver is believed to have had alcohol in her system according to the crash report.

The state patrol said the crash is still an open investigation.