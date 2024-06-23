INTERVIEW: Twin Cities Film Fest hosting festival to celebrate Pride Month

On June 23, the Twin Cities Film Fest is celebrating Pride Month by hosting a film festival focusing on the LGBTQ+ community.

The free festival begins with registration at 11:15 a.m. at the Showplace ICON Theaters, Shops at West End – St. Louis Park. The festival will feature five free film screenings, all looking to shine a spotlight on the LGBTQ+ community.

It’s one of many cultural festivals the organization is looking to celebrate with future cultural focuses taking place during their respective months of national celebrations. Planne festivals include Indigenous in Nov. 2024, Black History in Feb. 2025, and Asian American Pacific Islander in May 2025.

More on the festival can be heard in the video above.