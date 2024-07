Saturday, July 6, marks the return of the Taste of Minnesota.

The event is expected to bring in over 50 food vendors to the Nicollet Mall for a weekend of good food and good fun.

The two-day event will feature music, food, outdoor family fun, and more.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, and Sunday, July 7.

To learn more about the event you watch 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS’ interview with Teke O’Reilly for more.