INTERVIEW: Plant-Based Bike Crawl

The Twin Cities Plant-Based Bike Crawl is coming back on Sunday.

The event will take bike riders across the Twin Cities, stopping in Minneapolis and Minnehaha Creek at different plant-based restaurants.

Riders will be able to sample a variety of plant-based foods from every restaurant at each stop.

Laura Matanah, the Executive Director at Compassionate Action for Animals, said the event will help fund the Twin Cities Vegfest in September, which is expected to draw as many as 5,000 people.

The event begins at 10 a.m. on Sunday at the Reverie Cafe and Bar. You can sign up for it here.