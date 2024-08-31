INTERVIEW: Northeast Minneapolis vintage block party

A block party meant to showcase vintage shops in Northeast Minneapolis is scheduled for September 7.

Called the Vintage Block Party, the event brings together multiple shops with vintage themes to showcase what their stores and products.

Carrie Martinson, the owner of Olio Vintage, said the first-of-its-kind event was made in part due to construction in the area, which she said slowed business for many vintage stores.

The event will fill the large lot behind the historic buildings that house shops Moth Oddities, Olio Vintage, The Golden Pearl Vintage, and Twelve Vultures – informally known as the “Northeast Vintage Block” at 5th Street Northeast and Hennepin Avenue.

The party runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will feature food, a DJ, and vendors.

Parking is free for the event, as is attendance