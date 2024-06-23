INTERVIEW: Meet at MIA, a free museum program for adults

“Meet at Mia,” a new series of free Thursday evening events for adults, is looking to draw in visitors to the Minneapolis Institute of Arts.

The program features live music, art making, and special programs, all for free, and unique food and drink available for purchase.

Each Thursday, a new event is held at Target Park, such as a bike night, a movie in the park, or even a concert.

