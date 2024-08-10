INTERVIEW: Forgotten Star Brewing hosts it’s first-ever Lobster Fest

The tastes of the East Coast are coming to the Midwest at Forgotten Star Brewing in Fridley.

The brewery, which has been around since 2019, said guests can expect to enjoy a whole host of lobster dishes and events on Sunday, August 11.

Lauren Klenstein, marketing director for Forgotten Star, spoke with KSTP about the event, which you can see in the video above.

The festival starts at 11 a.m., additional details can be found on the Forgotten Star website.