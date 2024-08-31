INTERVIEW: Bash for Brains holds 11th annual celebration to fight Alzheimer’s

On the eve of a new drug meant to slow the effects of Alzheimer’s, the 11th Bash for Brains event will take place on Saturday, September 7.

The event was started in 2013 by co-founders Leah Huxtable and Eva Thompson.

Their mother, Lucy, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s at age 60 in 2011. Thompson and Huxtable said they were struck very hard seeing their mom go through her battle with the disease.

To do what they could to fight back, they started Bash for Brains, a fundraising event to support research and advancements in battling Alzheimer’s.

Their first event started humbly, raising $7,000 the first year before raising over $150,000 in 2023, for a total of over $750,000 in the last ten years.

As the two begin, not put the final touches on the 11th addition of Bash for Brains, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the second-ever drug that is intended to slow the disease.

Huxtable and Thompson say its approval has given them a sense of accomplishment when it comes to their fundraising efforts.

Tickets for the event are still available online; the event theme is a white-out. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. for VIP tickets and at 6:30 p.m. for general admission.

Additional details on the event can be found on the Bash for Brain Website.