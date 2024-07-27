INTERVIEW: 30th Annual Artcar and Bike Parade

Lake Harriet is expected to catch many people’s eyes on Saturday as some artistic rides make their way through the area.

The 30th Annual Artcar and Bike Parade is being held in Harriet Lake. It will showcase cars and bikes decorated by artists from across the community, some of which take years to make.

Jan Elftmann, the director of the art car parade, spoke with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS in the interview above to explain the event in more detail.

The parade starts at 5 p.m. and will go all around the lake.