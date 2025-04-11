International U of M student detained by ICE back in court Friday

An international student detained by ICE is expected back in court Friday morning as he argues that ICE violated his constitutional rights when they arrested him.

Doğukan Günaydın, 28, is one of 10 college students in Minnesota who have run into trouble with their student visas.

Günaydın is back in court after making an initial appearance on Tuesday; he is expected to testify in a bond hearing, likely arguing against the prosecution, who wants him to stay in jail until his court case is through.

A senior official with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said the U of M graduate student was arrested and had his visa revoked due to a past DUI conviction in 2023.

Günaydın had previously pled guilty to the DUI charge, in which he acknowledged that he could face deportation due to that conviction.

However, Günaydın has since filed a lawsuit against ICE, arguing his constitutional rights were violated because he was arrested before his student visa had been revoked. He argues that his 2023 arrest is not enough for him to lose his student status.

He is expected back in court Friday at 8:30 a.m.