Inside Your Health: Benzodiazepines

Each year, about 25 million people are prescribed Xanax and similar medications called Benzodiazepines to treat anxiety, stress and insomnia.

This class of medications has been used since the 1960s.

But more recently, the FDA added a black box warning to make sure doctors and patients understand the risk of dependence and severe withdrawal symptoms that can happen.

