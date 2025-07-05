Innovative 3D-printed baby helmets improving lives of youngest Minnesotans

A medical innovation is improving the quality of life of the youngest Minnesotans.

M Health Fairview clinics are now offering 3D-printed baby helmets to treat head shape abnormalities.

“Definitely not something you think as first-time parents that you’re going to be going on this journey with these helmets,” said Alie Welch, whose son spent about 18 weeks in a helmet this year.

She explained that every other week for several months, they visited the M Health Fairview clinic in Wyoming to have her son William’s head measured and the helmet adjusted.

They were referred to the clinic by his pediatrician to address the flat spot on the back of his head. Alie and her husband William were given two helmet options, including a 3D-printed helmet.

“I think just the thought of it made me hesitant because you don’t want to see your baby in a helmet, but with all the information we provided and how easy it was and getting started, it was a no-brainer,” she said. “After looking at them, we chose this [3D printed] one because of how lightweight it was, it’s breathable, a little more aesthetically pleasing.”

The helmet was printed based on scans of William’s head.

“We can actually see a 3D image on the computer that really shows where the change needs to be and that’s pretty dramatic for most of the parents to see that,” said Jeff Peterson, the orthotist at the Wyoming clinic who specializes in body bracing. “These are designed on a computer, basically, now and then, the printing farm basically creates this helmet.”

Peterson has been working with 3D printing on other orthotic and prosthetic products for years, which he said were creating better outcomes. In 2023, he was selected to partner with Orthoamerica for a beta test for 3D-printed cranial remodeling orthoses, or baby helmets. The test ended in March 2024.

“We were able to prove that we have more complete outcomes with these helmets, faster outcomes with these helmets and the parents don’t show that parent fatigue,” said Peterson. “Last year went through all summer with it, we didn’t have one skin breakdown issue come in, and that was the first time in years that happened.”

The standard of care up until this point has been a plastic helmet with thick padding.

“The biggest issue is sleep, of course, but also heat,” said Peterson. “It’s like you or I wearing a Carhartt hat in the summer, it’s tight and then that Carhartt hat has to be worn 23 hours a day, and it absorbs that moisture, which is sweat, you can imagine what it smells like after a week.”

It can be physically and emotionally draining on families, leading them to drop out of the program early, he said.

The 3D-printed helmets are 40% lighter.

“There’s a lot better airflow, and you’re only putting padding in places where you’re trying to hold back growth, and it’s made a huge difference,” said Peterson.

The FDA-approved helmets have now been available to the public for about a year. The guided head growth has importance beyond just cosmetics.

“Everybody’s really concerned these days about delays later in life, four or five years of age, with their hearing, with their balance,” said Peterson. “There’s a bunch of studies that have been done or are being done that are showing there’s quite a connection between the two.”

He’s fitted about 100 babies with the new helmets so far. It’s now being offered at M Health Fairview clinics in Woodbury, Maple Grove, St. Paul and Burnsville.

“From the start of the treatment right out of the shoot, he did so well,” said Alie Welch, of her son’s experience. “His head just took to it so great that seeing the change right away made you excited for the next week or the next appointment, seeing the numbers changing.”

William’s helmet came off in April, just a few months shy of his first birthday.

“The advancements are awesome, and people who are willing to put in the time and research to make things like this so user-friendly for kids, it’s pretty cool to be a part of something that people put so much work into,” said Welch. “I think we did the right thing by choosing this new helmet.”