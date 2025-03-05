Indictment in Sam Nordquist’s murder alleges 2 kids were forced to torture him

A New York grand jury indicted seven defendants previously charged in the torture and murder of Sam Nordquist, a transgender man from Minnesota.

As previously reported, Nordquist left Minnesota in September and stayed at Patty’s Lodge, a motel in Hopewell, New York. Authorities found his body wrapped in plastic bags in a farmer’s field on Feb. 13.

Prosecutors from the Ontario County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday laid out new details in the disturbing case and revealed that two children, ages 7 and 12, were coerced into abusing Nordquist.

Sam Nordquist (Courtesy of New York State Police)

Last month, seven defendants were charged in his death:

Kimberly Sochia, 29

Thomas Eaves, 21

Patrick A. Goodwin, 30

Jennifer A. Quijano, 30

Kyle R. Sage, 33

Emily Jean Motyka, 19

Precious N. Arzuaga, 38

In the indictment filed on Wednesday, all seven were charged with first-degree murder, a charge that Ontario County Assistant District Attorney Kelly Wolford said involves proving that each person involved tortured Nordquist “and that they did so because they enjoyed it.” The penalty for first-degree murder in New York is life in prison without the possibility of parole.

All seven are also charged with second-degree murder — which Wolford said does not require showing intent — as well as counts of first-degree kidnapping, second-degree conspiracy, concealment of a body and endangering the welfare of a child. “A number” of defendants are charged with first-degree aggravated sexual abuse.

Arzuaga is individually charged with first-degree coercion for allegedly forcing the two children to participate in torturing Nordquist. Family members told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that Nordquist had struck up an online romance with Arzuaga and that he left for New York to meet her.

While authorities previously said Nordquist’s torture began sometime in December, the indictment focuses on the period from Jan. 1 until his death on Feb. 2.

Wolford described the defendants subjecting Nordquist to physical, psychological and sexual abuse. She alleges they deprived him of food and water, forced him to consume bodily waste, restrained him, covered his face with towels and cloth, and poured bleach on him.

Prosecutors declined to bring hate crime charges, Wolford said, “because we charged the highest count that is available under New York state law.”

“A hate crime would make this charge about Sam’s gender or about Sam’s race, and it’s so much bigger,” Wolford said.

Wolford said the involvement of two children was “one of the most troubling parts of this.”

“It’s heartbreaking. We have a 7-year-old and a 12-year-old who are also victims,” she said. “They may have been forced to participate, but their lives are forever changed by what they saw and endured.”

A wake for Nordquist was held on Monday, and Wolford said his family laid him to rest on Tuesday.

“Today, Sam’s mom and siblings are at peace knowing the next step in justice for Sam is coming,” Wolford said.