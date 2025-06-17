Increased threats raise concerns about the safety of state lawmakers

Members of Congress received an emergency briefing on Tuesday about the dramatic increase in threats to their safety, mirroring the heightened state of concern for state lawmakers back in St. Paul following the deadly attack over the weekend.

It’s just part of the fallout 5 INVESTIGATES has been following over the last 72 hours.

The Capitol grounds in St. Paul are under the authority of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS).

DPS provides the security on campus, but unlike many states, there are no metal detectors or security checkpoints inside.

Many lawmakers are now pushing to add extra layers of security.

The other concern is when high-profile officials are out in public. Security experts tell 5 INVESTIGATES there may be a shift to private security in certain situations, given limited law enforcement resources.



“We’ve been fielding calls since this first story developed,” said Dave Skinner at National Tactical Security in Minneapolis. “We have been providing protection for some clients, and we do expect that to increase as this threat diminishes and law enforcement resources are pulled.”

A spokesperson for DPS said it’s working on “multiple fronts to give (lawmakers) peace of mind.”

“The Minnesota State Patrol and Sergeant at Arms are encouraging anyone who is requesting security from law enforcement to reach out to their local agencies where they live. It would be irresponsible for us to provide any other sensitive security details regarding lawmaker protection,” said Kyle Everson, a DPS spokesman.

Generally speaking, state lawmakers are not given oney to spend on home security or protection; however, state law does allow lawmakers to be reimbursed up to $3,000 in campaign funds to be used for home surveillance or monitoring.

“$3,000 may get you a very small setup of cameras, maybe a Ring Doorbell and a few associated cameras. Maybe give you an opportunity to invest in an alarm system, but it’s not going to get you any physical protection from, like, a security company,” Skinner said.