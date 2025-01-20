Inauguration Day Latest: Trump moments away from becoming 47th president of the U.S.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump, who overcame impeachments, criminal indictments and a pair of assassination attempts to win another term in the White House, will be sworn in Monday as the 47th U.S. president taking charge as Republicans claim unified control of Washington and set out to reshape the country’s institutions.

Trump’s swearing-in ceremony, moved indoors due to intense cold, will begin at noon ET. But festivities will start earlier when the incoming president arrives for service at St. John’s Episcopal Church.

Here’s the latest:

Trump’s purple tie appears to include a checkered pattern of red and blue

It could be a potential nod to unity and a departure from the fire engine red tie he wore when he was first sworn in back in 2017.

President-elect Donald Trump speaks at a rally ahead of the 60th Presidential Inauguration, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alex Brandon

Trump attempts to his wife’s cheek

The president-elect leaned in to kiss her but appeared to be blocked by the brim of her hat.

He greeted President Joe Biden after entering the Capitol Rotunda to roaring applause and cheers.

Why does Amy Klobuchar speak first?

Klobuchar spoke at the start of the swearing-in, calling the audience to order before the ceremony began.

The Minnesota Democrat has a prominent role because she chairs the joint committee overseeing preparations for the inauguration.

The decision to move the inauguration inside creates a split screen

Senior government officials, tech moguls and donors are gathered inside the Capitol building, attending the swearing-in ceremony in person.

Meanwhile, thousands of Trump’s supporters, many wearing MAGA gear, are gathered at Capital One Arena to watch on screen.

Proud Boys seen marching on Washington streets

A group of Proud Boys carrying pro-Trump signs and anti-antifa marched on the streets in Washington as Trump prepared for the swearing-in ceremony at the Capitol Rotunda.

The extremist group was known for street fights with anti-fascist activists when Trump infamously told them to “stand back and stand by” during his first debate in 2020 with Biden.

Dozens of Proud Boys leaders, members and associates have been convicted and sentenced to prison in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. It’s unclear whether any might receive pardons promised by Trump.

Vice President-elect JD Vance enters the Rotunda to roaring applause

Trump will order the renaming of the Gulf of Mexico and more

A spokeswoman for the transition team says Donald Trump will order the renaming of the Gulf of Mexico and Alaska’s Mount Denali in his first executive orders.

Spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said on the social platform X that the Gulf of Mexico will be renamed the Gulf of America and Denali — the highest mountain in North America — will revert to Mount McKinley, its former name until the Obama administration changed it in 2015.

Earlier this month, Trump floated the idea of renaming the body of water that forms the coastline along five southeastern states, saying he felt “Gulf of America” has a “beautiful ring to it.”

As president, Trump can take the action to rename the body of water, although other countries don’t have to adopt the new name.

Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff exchange a hug and a smile

The two awaited the arrival of their spouses on the inauguration platform.

Audience welcomes former presidents

The former presidents in attendance — Obama, Bush and Clinton — drew applause from the audience.

Two former first ladies were there, too, but Michelle Obama skipped the inauguration.

She wasn’t with the former U.S. leaders and their spouses at former President Jimmy Carter’s state funeral earlier this month either.

No explanation has been given for her absences.

The former first and second ladies that aren’t attending

While former Vice President Mike Pence is in attendance at Trump’s inauguration, his wife, former second lady Karen, is not.

Karen Pence snubbed the Trumps earlier this month at former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral, where she ignored Melania Trump’s efforts to shake her hand.

Michelle Obama also chose not to attend.

Former vice presidents have arrived

Dan Quayle and Mike Pence arrived on the platform with a standing ovation from members of both the House and Senate.

CEOs have better seats than Trump’s Cabinet members

The CEOs of Meta, X, and Amazon sat in front of the president-elect’s entire Cabinet — a nod to the importance Trump has given the heads of some of the most powerful companies and social media platforms over his agency heads.

Some of the nation’s most powerful tech titans are at the Capitol

Vocal Trump ally Elon Musk, the owner of Telsa and the social platform X, was seen along with Google’s Sundar Pichai and Amazon owner Jeff Bezos.

Facebook owner Mark Zuckerberg and Apple CEO Tim Cook were also in the audience.

The capacity shrunk significantly when the ceremony was moved indoors due to cold temperatures.

Musk has also been tapped by Trump to help lead an outside government group called the Department of Government Efficiency to slash bureaucracy.

All 9 Supreme Court justices are at the Capitol

The entire court entered, led by Roberts. Retired Justice Stephen Breyer also is there.

Italian, Argentine leaders are in the Rotunda

Argentine President Javier Milei and Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni are in the Rotunda. Trump broke with precedent by inviting foreign leaders to attend his inauguration.

Pence and the Clintons get booed in arena

The crowd in the arena is not discriminate with their cheers — anything from a man holding a “Joe Biden You’re Fired” sign to a shot of Rudy Giuliani has inspired enthusiastic applause — but a rare boo erupted from the crowd at the sigh of Mike Pence walking into the rotunda.

Soon after a much larger boo came for the Clintons.

Trump has entered the Capitol with Biden

Podcast host Joe Rogan is taking his seat near the platform

‘Promises Made, Promises Kept’

That is the subject line of an email from Trump’s transition team touting the executive orders he is expected to sign shortly after being sworn in for a second term.

“He told voters on Day One, we would Drill, Baby, Drill. President Trump will be doing that,” it reads.

“He told voters on Day One, he would end the invasion at the border. President Trump will be doing that,” it goes on.

“He told voters on Day One, he would restore common sense. President Trump will be doing that,” it adds.

Congressional leaders arrive at the Capitol

Asked how he felt today, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said: “Feel great about the Bills.”

The New Yorker had a royal blue cap in hand. The House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, said it’s “bright, sunny outside and bright in our heart.” Johnson said he expects “a lot” of executive orders from Trump. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries smiled and waved but declined comment.

“Feel great,” said House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La.

President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance arrive at the Capitol ahead of their inauguration

Getting their selfies in while they can

Republicans and Democrats sat amongst each other as lawmakers did not have designated seats and took selfies before the official inaugural ceremony began.

Biden and Trump share a limo

Both men shared the same vehicle, along with Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, chair of the bipartisan Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies.

Biden and Trump have been the bitterest of rivals for years. But the outgoing and incoming president taking the same vehicle to the inauguration ceremony keeps with political traditions.

President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump are exiting

They left the White House after spending about 35 minutes in a private meeting.

They got into a limo for the Capitol for the swearing-in ceremony. It’s now less than two hours away.

First lady and incoming first lady leave the White House

First lady Jill Biden and incoming first lady Melania Trump have left the White House.

They were followed by Vice President Kamala Harris and Vice President-elect JD Vance, who left in a limo for the swearing-in at the Capitol.

“Very well, thank you,” Harris replied to a shouted question as she left the White House and headed to a waiting limo.

Flags are up at the Capitol

Flags that had been lowered for the passing of former President Jimmy Carter are back up at the U.S. Capitol.

House Speaker Mike Johnson ordered the flags raised for Trump’s inauguration.

Second gentleman heads to the Capitol

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff has exited the White House with Usha Vance, wife of vice president-elect JD Vance, to go to the Capitol.

Sports celebrities and business figures alike crowd into the Capitol’s visitor center

The attendees, which include the CEO of TikTok, made their way into the Capitol’s visitor center to watch the inauguration ceremonies on a large screen.

Evander Holyfield, Danica Patrick, Conor McGregor, Jake Paul and his brother Logan Paul have all made their way into a large area called the Emancipation Hall.

The CEO of TikTok, Shou Zi Chew, is also there. He struck up a conversation with Logan Paul, who is a social media influencer and professional boxer.

As Trump enters the White House a second time, some celebrities and business leaders have sought closer relationships than during Trump’s first term.

Trump is already proving he is a valuable ally to have — the incoming president intervened this weekend in an attempt to halt a ban on TikTok.

Seeing red

House Republican women arrived at the Rotunda wearing various shades of red, a nod to the GOP’s signature hue. Similarly, Republican men wore ties ranging from dark red to orange as they took their seats.

Harris and Biden make final posts on X

“It has been the honor of our lifetimes to serve you, the American people,” the vice president and president wrote in identical posts Monday morning on the social platform X.

The posts both featured a portrait of Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff.

What are the most — and least — popular parts of Trump’s agenda?

Donald Trump will start implementing a far-reaching agenda when he takes office for the second time on Monday, but a new AP-NORC poll finds that some of his priorities are a lot more popular than others.

Just over half of Americans favor eliminating taxes on earnings from tips, for example, while about one-quarter are neutral and only about 2 in 10 are opposed.

On the other hand, about 6 in 10 US adults oppose pardoning many of the people who participated in the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the presidential oath of office to Trump

It’s the fifth inauguration for Roberts, who swore in Barack Obama twice, Joe Biden once and now will stand opposite Trump for a second time.

In the first inaugural ceremony for both men, in 2009, Roberts and Obama combined to flub the constitutionally prescribed oath, then met at the White House for a rare do-over — just to be safe.

Guests begin to arrive at the Capitol

Among the first people high-ranking officials to arrive at the Capitol Rotunda on Monday was Gen. CQ Brown, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who is sitting on the platform where Trump will take his oath.

Current and former House and Senate leaders also arrived, including former Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and his wife former Trump Cabinet member Elaine Chao.

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh will administer oath of office to Vance

Kavanaugh has known Vance and his wife, Usha, since their days at Yale Law School.

Vance was among Kavanaugh’s students in a law school seminar in 2011. He later employed Usha Vance as a law clerk when Kavanaugh was a judge on the federal appeals court in Washington.

She went on to serve as a clerk to Chief Justice John Roberts.

3 former Republican Speakers of the House are present

Newt Gingrich, John Boehner and Kevin McCarthy are in the Capitol Rotunda for the inauguration.

The last Democratic Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, has said she is not attending the ceremony.

French billionaire Bernard Arnault joined others at the church service

Arnault, who heads the LVMH fashion empire and is France’s richest man, was sitting a few rows back and to the left of Trump and his wife, Melania, wearing a dark suit and tie.

LVMH’s many brands include Louis Vuitton and Dior, and its influence and Arnault’s wealth make the lowkey billionaire a powerful figure.

LVMH had a stellar year in France last year, especially as a high-profile sponsor of the Paris Olympics. Arnault also was a key donor toward the reconstruction of Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral after its fire in 2019 and attended the monument’s reopening — along with Trump — last December.

Biden says he wrote a letter to Trump

It’s become tradition for the outgoing president to write a letter to his successor and leave it in the drawer of the Oval Office desk for the new president to find.

Biden declined to say what he said in the note. Trump wrote Biden a note four years ago.

Pence is attending today’s inauguration ceremony

“This is a day when every American does well to celebrate our democracy and the peaceful transfer of power under the Constitution of the United States,” the former vice president wrote in a post on the social platform X.

“We encourage all our fellow Americans to join us praying for President Trump and Vice President Vance as they assume the awesome responsibility of leading this great Nation,” he added.

Trump and Pence once had a close relationship, but had a falling out when Pence refused to go along with Trump’s unconstitutional scheme to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Pence ran against Trump in the GOP primary but dropped his bid before any votes were cast.

He has been critical of several of Trump’s proposals for a second term, with a group he runs urging Republican senators not to confirm Robert F. Kennedy to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.

Putin congratulates Trump

Speaking during a video call with members of Russia’s Security Council just before Trump’s inauguration, Putin said that “we hear the statements from Trump and members of his team about their desire to restore direct contacts with Russia, which were halted through no fault of ours by the outgoing administration.”

“We also hear his statements about the need to do everything to prevent World War III,” Putin said in televised comments. “We certainly welcome such an approach and congratulate the U.S. president-elect on taking office.”

Putin said Moscow is open to discussing a prospective peace settlement in Ukraine, adding it should lead not to a short truce but a lasting peace and take into account Russia’s interests.

New York’s governor orders flags to be raised to full height

The move came after a Hochul spokesperson said last week that flags would remain at half-staff following the death of former President Jimmy Carter.

Flags will be returned to half staff on Tuesday, Hochul said in a statement.

“Regardless of your political views, the American tradition of the peaceful transition of power is something to celebrate,” said Hochul, a Democrat.

The Trumps have arrived at the White House

They met the Bidens on a gold-trimmed red carpet, exchanging greetings and posing for photos ahead of a private meeting over tea and coffee.

“Welcome home,” Biden said to Trump after the president-elect stepped out of the car.

Biden wrapped his hand around Trump’s upper arm to escort him inside the mansion.

Biden welcomes Trump at the White House for a preinaugural tea, restoring traditions around peaceful transfer of power

Serving up the inaugural lunch menu

Chesapeake Crab Cake, Greater Omaha Angus Ribeye Steak and wine from Monticello are on the menu for the inaugural luncheon.

That’s according to the joint congressional committee on inauguration ceremonies headed by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

It says the luncheon after the swearing-in ceremony is the 11th to be held at the Capitol’s National Statuary Hall, and will include more than 200 guests including the president, vice president, family, U.S. Supreme Court justices, Cabinet Member-designees and members of Congressional leadership.

For dessert, there’s Minnesota Apple Ice Box Terrine with sour cream ice cream and salted caramel.

Nerves and uncertainty run high for those along the border.

Before dawn Monday, ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration, several dozen people waited in freezing temperatures at a bridge connecting Ciudad Juarez, a Mexican border city, with El Paso, Texas.

They held appointments for CBP One, a program that allows asylum seekers to schedule initial appointments before reaching the border. CBP One has brought nearly 1 million people to the U.S. on two-year permits with eligibility to work and is one of the programs that Trump has said he will end.

Nerves and uncertainty were running high in the line.

Julio González, 35, who came from the violent Mexican state of Michoacan, cried as he considered his circumstances.

“We hope that with Donald Trump’s arrival the application (CBP One) continues,” he said.

Inauguration ceremony begins in the Capitol Rotunda

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Combined Choirs kicked off the inaugural ceremonies Monday with a musical prelude. The students wore all black with a red scarf embossed with their university logo.

Their voices echoed into the Capitol dome where in just a few hours Trump will be sworn in as the 47th President.

Trump to sign actions focused on energy and inflation

Trump plans on Monday to sign actions to increase domestic oil production including a measure with a focus on Alaska.

That’s according to an incoming administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity under terms set by the transition team in a phone call with reporters.

Trump also plans to sign a memorandum that seeks an all-of-government approach to bringing down inflation.

The incoming official declined to provide specifics, but it’s unclear just how Trump can reduce energy and household costs without sacrificing growth or corporate profits.

JD Vance arrives at the White House

Outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris greeted the vice president-elect when he arrived.

Usually, only the president-elect comes to the White House on Inauguration Day before the swearing-in.

Harris and Vance have not yet had a formal one-on-one meeting after the outgoing vice president did not invite him to visit the official residence on the grounds of the U.S. Naval Observatory.

Harris and Vance were accompanied by their spouses and all shook hands and posed for a picture.

Key people from Trump’s first administration among attendees of indoor event

The lineup will include Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who served as Trump’s press secretary, along with former aide Kellyanne Conway and Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson, who was Trump’s White House physician.

Former White House adviser Peter Navarro, who served prison time related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and is returning to Trump’s administration as a senior counselor for trade and manufacturing, is also expected to give remarks.

Kash Patel, Trump’s pick to lead the FBI, and Trump’s “border czar” Tom Homan will also attend.

A Jumbotron sighting gets the crowd energized

The crowd inside the Capital One Arena cheered enthusiastically when the Jumbotrons began broadcasting President-elect Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, on their way to the White House.

Some chanted “USA! USA!” but it didn’t catch on with the half-full crowd, drowned out by the speakers playing The Killers song “Mr. Brightside.”

The Bidens post a final selfie from the White House

“One more selfie for the road. We love you, America,” the post on the social platform X read.

Harris is asked how she feels today

“I think this is democracy in action,” she told a reporter at the White House.

Trump leaves church for White House

Trump has left St. John’s Episcopal Church after a prayer service ahead of the inauguration.

He and his wife, Melania, are next expected to be welcomed by President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, where they will share tea and coffee at the White House.

The private meeting is another presidential transition tradition.

It’s a stark departure from four years ago, when Trump refused to acknowledge Biden’s victory or attend his inauguration.

Trump will order rolling back protections for transgender people

Trump will sign an executive order declaring that the federal government would recognize only two genders: male and female, an incoming White House official said Monday.

The order undoes parts of one President Joe Biden signed on his first day in office four years ago. Trump’s order could restrict access to gender-affirming medical care and sports competitions for some transgender people.

The official said only two sexes will be recognized on passports and visas.

The move is not a surprise. Trump criticized transgender and nonbinary rights in his campaign, airing one ad more than 15,000 times that proclaimed, “Kamala is for them/them. President Trump is for you.”

Civil rights groups were preparing to challenge Trump’s restrictions in court before he took office.

“We are going to persevere, we’re going to continue in our work and we’re going to continue to protect trans rights throughout the country,” said Ash Orr, a spokesperson for Advocates for Trans Equality last week, anticipating such an order.

Trump to issue orders on immigration, AP source says

President Donald Trump is going to issue a series of orders aimed at remaking America’s immigration policies on his first day in office Monday — ending asylum access, sending troops to the southern border and ending birthright citizenship, an incoming White House official said.

It’s unclear how he would carry out some of his executive orders, including ending automatic citizenship for everyone born in the country, while others were expected to be immediately challenged in the courts.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity in order to preview some of the orders expected later Monday.

Immigrant communities were bracing for the crackdown that Trump had been promising throughout his campaign and up through a rally Sunday just ahead of his inauguration.

The service concludes with congregants singing ‘America the Beautiful’

The Trumps held hands as they filed out of the church and the president-elect nodded and offered smiles to the churchgoers as he exited the sanctuary.

Best seats in the house

Hours before Trump and Vance are expected to be inaugurated, seats designated for Elon Musk, Tucker Carlson and others were among the closest to the platform where Trump will be taking the oath of office.

Even Musk’s mother, Maye Musk, had a better seat than the majority of House and Senate lawmakers.

Biden is asked how he’s feeling

“Good, it’s a beautiful day,” he said.

Harris arrives at the White House

Biden and first lady Jill Biden greeted the vice president and her husband Doug Emhoff at the Pennsylvania Avenue side of the White House.

Trump will issue series of executive orders designed to remake immigration policies; they face legal, logistical hurdles

Prayer offered for Trump

The prayer for Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance asked that God give them “wisdom and strength to know and to do.”

