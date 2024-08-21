Identity of woman found dead in Minneapolis fire released by employer

The identity of a woman who died in a fire in Minneapolis last week has been released by her employer.

Debbie Allen was identified by her New Richmond senior living community employer as one of the two people who died in the fire at 11th Avenue South near East 15th Street in the Elliot Park neighborhood on Tuesday, Aug. 13.

Allen was a full-time cook at the Wisconsin senior living community, according to her employer.

The identity of the man who was found dead has not yet been released.

Fire officials previously said a day after the fire that three people — two adults and a child — were being treated for burns and another adult was treated for smoke inhalation. All four victims were said to be in serious but stable condition.

Then, a day later, fire crews conducted another search and found an older man deceased.

Later that day, fire officials said they had found a second victim, later identified as Allen, dead on the fourth floor under the rubble from the roof collapse.

