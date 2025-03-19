Identity Dinkytown student tenants voice concerns around security, lack of hot water

Growing concern over Dinkytown apartment

For some Identify Dinkytown residents, there’s been no hot water since Sunday.

“I took a cold shower this morning. Just basically dip my head under; it’s freezing,” declares Kai Loiseaux-Purcell, a University of Minnesota senior. “I’m frustrated we pay this much rent and can’t even have hot water.”

Student tenants in the massive building, just off South 15th Avenue, who shared video clips from inside, say there are also non-working elevators, broken staircase railings, and busted storage cabinets.

RELATED: Apartment in Dinkytown sued for alleged “bait-and-switch” scheme

“It seems like nothing is working, all at once, all at the same time,” says Abigail, a U of M junior. “Something has got to be broken.”

Several student-tenants say they’re concerned about people experiencing homelessness staying in the main lobby at night.

The students tell us overall security is their biggest worry.

We found the parking garage stuck in the open position for several minutes.

One student shared a video with us, showing how you can walk into the building from the garage and access any floor through the stairs without a key.

“It was scary,” Abigal says. “Like, I don’t know if anybody would be in there that shouldn’t be.”

She says she’s lived in the building since last September. “You could walk directly to the lobby without a key at all the elevators or even go up the stairs and get to any floor without a key,” Abigail noted.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reached out to the building management multiple times but has not heard back.

Loiseaux-Purcell, who says he pays $1200 a month in rent, is puzzled as to why things aren’t being fixed.



“I’m just frustrated; I feel like I’m being taken advantage of,” he declares. “Staying in an apartment to go to classes on campus and should be something easier. Make my life easier, and it’s making it more difficult.”

Students we spoke with say they’d like more security in and around the building, including the garage.

Several say they’re locked into their leases for at least a year and would pay a financial penalty to leave early.

We asked Abigail what she would like to see happen.

“More security,” she exclaimed. “If the building’s two years old, stuff shouldn’t be breaking all the time.”