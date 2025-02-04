Ice fishing is hot right now in the midst of our cold winter

If you love skiing or snowmobiling, it’s been a tough winter. But if you love ice fishing, it’s definitely been your year.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, ice fishing numbers are surging right now.

The state has sold 70,000 more fall-winter licenses this year compared to last year, and it’s the first time the DNR has seen a boost in fishing interest since the COVID-19 pandemic. Part of the reason: the weather conditions are finally favorable this year for good ice.

“It seems like there was some pent-up demand. The last two winters we have not had good conditions,” said Brad Parsons, DNR fisheries section manager.

“Ice fishing is a tradition here and there are a lot of businesses that depend on it. Our goal is to get people outside, enjoying the outdoors,” he added.

The DNR also tracks the number of youth fishing licenses sold in the state. They say youth fishing license sales are up about 10% this year.