ICE arrests MSU international student in latest enforcement targeting college campuses

An international student at Minnesota State University, Mankato was detained by U.S. immigration authorities on Friday, the school’s president confirmed in a message to the campus community.

The arrest came one day after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested a University of Minnesota graduate student.

MSU President Edward Inch said ICE arrested the student at an off-campus residence. Inch said ICE did not give a reason for the arrest, nor has it communicated with the university to share or request information.

“I have contacted our elected officials to share my concerns and ask for their help in stopping this activity within our community of learners,” Inch said. “Our international students play an important role in our campus and community. They are a valued part of our campus culture. This action hurts what we try to accomplish as a university—supporting all learners to receive the education they desire to make the impact they want in their communities.”

DHS: U of M student’s visa revoked because of DUI

A senior official with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said on Monday the U of M graduate student who was arrested last week had their visa revoked due to a past DUI conviction.

ICE agents detained the student at their off-campus apartment on Thursday. U of M officials have said they had no prior knowledge of the incident and did not share any information with federal authorities before the arrest.

The U of M says it is not releasing the student’s name out of the interest of privacy.

DHS said the U of M student’s detention was not related to pro-Palestine demonstrations on campus.

ICE targets anti-Israel views

In recent weeks, ICE has arrested several international students at colleges around the country who have expressed opposition to Israel’s strikes on Gaza.

Earlier this month, ICE arrested Mahmoud Khalil — a Palestinian activist who played a key role in demonstrations at Columbia University — at a university-owned apartment in New York. He was staying in the country on a green card, but the State Department revoked his visa.

Last week, a video went viral of plainclothes law enforcement handcuffing Tufts University doctoral student Rumeysa Ozturk. DHS said her visa was revoked because she “engaged in activities in support of Hamas.”

Ozturk, a Turkish national, had published an op-ed in the student paper calling on the university to acknowledge the Palestinian genocide,” disclose its investments and divest from companies with direct or indirect ties to Israel.