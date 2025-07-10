ICE arrests 11 ‘convicted sexual predators’ in Twin Cities

Federal immigration officers arrested nearly a dozen men in the Twin Cities, all of whom ICE says are convicted sexual predators.

The Department of Homeland Security even called out Governor Tim Walz, saying under his leadership, these men have been walking freely, terrorizing American children.

ICE says all 11 men arrested last month have ties to the East Asian region, targeting what federal officials are calling ‘the worst of the worst”.

The news release from the Department of Homeland Security even calls out Walz, saying he and “his fellow sanctuary politicians are fighting to keep these sex offenders and other criminal illegal aliens in our country. Instead of comparing ICE to the Nazi-Gestapo, Governor Walz should be thanking our law enforcement for removing these pedophiles from Minnesota.”

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to Walz’s office for a comment in response to the allegations.



“It’s just a racist deportation that is targeting minority people, so if you’re not white, you’re not right to be here,” said Dr. Brian Xiong, a Hmong community advisor. “I’m not here to defend what they did, but I’m here to say, ‘look, there had to be due process.'”



KSTP checked online court records, and the vast majority of these men were convicted more than a decade ago, long before Walz was in office. All of them have either served their sentence or are on probation.

Dr. Xiong believes these arrests are targeting the Hmong community.

“It feels sad to make everyone look like we are criminals, like we don’t have a purpose here, we just come here illegally, but that is not true,” Xiong said.

KSTP reached out to DHS to ask them about the timing of these arrests and has not received a response.