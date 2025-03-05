‘I know how to make money’: Jury sees Bock messages on food program funds

FOF Trial March 4

Prosecutors on Tuesday showed jurors a series of Facebook messages sent by Aimee Bock in an attempt to prove she made money from the Federal Child Nutrition program.

Bock and her co-defendant, Salim Said, are accused of orchestrating nearly $250 million in fraud connected to federal aid that was supposed to help provide meals to children in need.

Bock was the sole signatory on a bank account for School Age Consultants LLC.

“The amount of money I’m going to make tomorrow, you should be [expletive] happy,” she wrote in a message to her then-boyfriend Malcolm Watson.

A total of $103,000 was later deposited into the bank account for School Age Consultants. FBI Forensic Accountant Lacramioara Blackwell, who began her testimony on Monday, told jurors that the money came from participants in the child nutrition program.

Blackwell testified that the money was seemingly used for personal expenses, including a furniture store, a luxury hotel stay and VIP tickets to Graceland. But behind the scenes, the money was seemingly causing a rift in Bock and Watson’s relationship.

“I know how to make money. You say you do too, but have never once shown it. Why? Is there a reason you won’t do what needs to get done to get ahead?” Bock wrote to Watson.

When contacted by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Watson declined to comment.

Bock was also listed as the organizer of a GoFundMe that raised nearly $74,000 for an entity associated with Feeding Our Future. The donors were all participants in the child nutrition program — Said and Bock herself.

Blackwell also testified about a site on Southcross Drive in Burnsville. Bock and another person were listed as tenants for the space, which was supposed to open as a daycare. Bock applied for a childcare license, but seemingly abandoned her application.

The site was soon after renamed Feeding Our Future Southcross and operated as a food distribution site. Cosmopolitan Business Solutions, an entity associated with Said, purchased the company for $310,000.

In other testimony, jurors heard from FBI Forensic Accountant Pauline Roase, who detailed her investigation into Safari Restaurant — co-owned by Said.

Once Safari joined the Child Nutrition program, it spent only 4.1% of the money coming into its account on food purchases, Roase said. She will continue her testimony on Wednesday.

Prosecutors are also expected to finish presenting their case on Wednesday.

