‘I didn’t believe that he was capable of it’: Family of deceased suspect in St. Paul shopping area shooting speaks out

A St. Paul family has identified 32-year-old Tevin Bellaphant as the man who had a shootout with police before shooting two people and ending his own life at a grocery store near Phalen Boulevard on Friday.

The family of the shooting victims said they are doing well and were released from the hospital on the same day as the shooting. They said a woman was shot below the waist, and her son was grazed by a bullet.

“I want to say, I apologize for the victims, but at the same time, we really don’t know who shot them. We don’t know where the bullets came from. We don’t know if they came from my brother’s gun or a police gun,” said Dealo Bellaphant, Tevin’s brother.

He said his brother was struggling mentally.

“His mental illness led into him to experiment on some drugs, and drugs drove him crazy and made him turned [sic] out to this,” Bellaphant said. “Bipolar, schizophrenic and like split personalities.”

St. Paul police said the incident started before noon when officers were dispatched to Jessamine Lane for a domestic violence call.

“Him, my sister was arguing, and I guess he hit my sister,” Bellaphant said.

He said his aunt called the police.

“I guess he shot a bullet in the house. The gun accidentally went off in the house or whatever. He got up out of here, and he took, he took our nephew, or cousin,” Bellaphant said.

Police said the suspect left the house before officers arrived, taking a small child with him to a nearby Aldi. When officers arrived at the store, they attempted to speak with him, but he shoved them and ran out of the store, leaving the child behind. The suspect then pointed a gun at police, prompting a shootout, police said.

Law enforcement said he ran toward the Cub Foods across the street and shot two people along the way.

The family of the shooting victims said they heard popping sounds and ran into the nearby Destiny Cafe 2.

Police said the man then ran into Cub Foods and ended his own life.

“I didn’t believe he did something like this, and I didn’t believe that he was capable of it, and I was really, honestly hurt that it had happened,” said Na’variah Hutchinson, his cousin.

The BCA is investigating the shooting and has not released any further information.