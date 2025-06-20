‘I can’t wait to shoot one of you [expletive] in the face’: Lobbyist charged with sending threats to Capitol

A lobbyist has been charged with threats of violence after sending text messages threatening to carry out a shooting at the Minnesota State Capitol.

RELATED: Sources: Lobbyist arrested after sending threatening text

Jonathan Michael Bohn, 41, made his first court appearance Friday morning.

The charges come less than a week after the assassination of House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, and the shootings of Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette.

According to a criminal complaint, a resident of Waconia contacted authorities on Wednesday, saying that Bohn had sent him threatening text messages. The victim said he hadn’t spoken with Bohn in a “considerable amount of time due to political differences.”

The text messages read, in part:

“Today I bought 500 bullets. I can’t wait to shoot one of you [expletive] in the face.”

“Excited to have my gun at the capitol and blow somebody’s [expletive] face off.”

“You’re a [expletive] person.”

“I can’t wait to pop [one of] you [expletive] in the head.”

The victim said he began receiving the texts while out to eat and became so upset that he went home, locked his doors and had a difficult time sleeping. He said he was concerned about the threats due to Bohn being a lobbyist who is frequently at the Capitol.

While executing a search warrant at Bohn’s home, authorities found an unloaded firearm in a locked case in his garage.

If Bohn posts bond, he is prohibited from going within a half mile of the state’s Capitol, must surrender any firearms to authorities and can’t leave the state without permission, amongst other requirements. As of Friday afternoon, he was still in custody.

A spokesperson for Bohn sent the following statement to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS on Bohn’s behalf:

“Earlier this week, I was grieving the horrific acts of violence committed against my friends and colleagues. In the midst of this immense grief, I sent a series of heated and emotional texts to a friend of nearly thirteen years – someone with whom I’ve shared countless candid and passionate political conversations. In that moment of anguish, I used language that I deeply regret. The words were spoken from pain, not from intent. I am a hurting person, not a violent one. I condemn violence in all its forms, and I agree with the calls from public officials and community leaders to turn down the temperature of our political discourse. I failed to do that here. I am profoundly sorry that my words have created a distraction during this time of collective mourning. This moment demands unity, compassion, and reflection — and I am committed to being part of that healing.”

Minnesota campaign finance board records show Bohn has made multiple donations to DFL campaigns.

The Minnesota DFL sent the following statement on Thursday: “Violent threats have no place in our politics and we condemn them unequivocally, no matter who makes them or whom they’re directed toward.”

Bohn’s next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 27.