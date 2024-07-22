Hundreds of flights canceled, delayed at MSP Airport again on Monday; Delta passengers impacted most

Air travel woes continued on Monday as 162 flights were canceled and another 180 were delayed at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport as of 5:30 p.m.

Delta Air Lines accounted for 80% of canceled flights across the U.S. on the fourth straight day impacted by a global IT outage.

As the second largest Delta hub in the country, MSP Airport remained congested through Monday, with no clear end in sight.

For days, the Delta help desk line stretched at least 100 people long at times. Those in the slow-moving line all needed to rebook a canceled or significantly delayed flight.

“We’ve already missed two days of our work,” said Amdel Koiwood as she stood in line on Monday afternoon.

She and a friend, both trying to get home to Philadelphia, were about halfway to the front of the line after reportedly standing for five hours.

“This is the second day that my flights have been canceled, and I’ve been standing in the line since 7 a.m. to get to the help desk, and we still don’t know what’s gonna happen,” Koiwood said. “I’m frustrated, and it’s devastating and this shouldn’t be happening.”

Nearby, Cathy Myers was seated to give her feet a break after two days of trying to get home to South Africa.

“Today, we’ve now been four hours in the queue, and it’s exhausting. Absolutely exhausting,” she said, gesturing toward her husband who was holding their place in line. “Fortunately he’s able to do that, I can’t. I can’t stand in line.”

The scene in the Delta arrival section was similar on Sunday.

Zach Ruch and coworker Adam Pletcher were waiting for a ride back to their metro homes after finding out upon arrival — as have many others — that their Delta flights were pushed back to Tuesday.

“This is the first time I’ve ever experienced something like this before,” Ruch said. “They didn’t even give us a reason. They just said, ‘Something happened. We had to cancel the flight.'”

“Very, very frustrated,” Pletcher added.

On Monday, more than the normal number of Delta workers in blue vests were walking the floor, trying to help passenger after passenger. No matter their job title with the airline, most were rerouted to customer service for at least the day, one of the workers clarified.

In an updated statement on Monday afternoon, the airline said “upward of half of Delta’s IT systems worldwide are Windows based” and therefore, impacted by the CrowdStrike outage. The impacted systems included a tool used to track crews, which the airline said left them unable to process the unprecedented number of changes triggered by the system outage.

Dave Royer, who was trying to fly out for the second straight day on Sunday, experienced that for himself.

“Just before they start boarding my flight, ‘Sorry, folks, we don’t have a flight crew.’ Canceled,” he said.

As the Delta help desk line inched along, other airline desks were much less congested. Passengers largely remained calm and collected, finding solidarity in their commiseration.

Several passengers mentioned to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS on Sunday and Monday that they were offered travel waivers as the only option for canceled or significantly delayed flights. After criticism from U.S. Transportation officials, including Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg over the weekend, the airline clarified in its statement on Monday that passengers have the right to request a refund instead, and they can request reimbursement for other necessary expenses like lodging and rental cars as well.