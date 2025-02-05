Hundreds gather at Minnesota State Capitol to protest Trump, Project 2025

Protests were held across the country on Wednesday over the new policies of President Donald Trump.

At the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul, hundreds gathered on the front steps to advocate for immigrant rights and government accountability and to reject Elon Musk’s involvement in federal agencies.

“We’ve got a bunch of billionaires trying to blame working class and poor people for the state of our economy,” one demonstrator, Tami Korwin, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.

“[Trump] has no moral compass,” another protester, Lynda Hanner, said. “He’s not anyone I would want to represent my country.”

The demonstration in St. Paul was part of a nationwide protest against Project 2025 — the Heritage Foundation-backed plan to reshape American government — with events organized in each state.

Several of Trump’s cabinet nominees have ties to the Heritage Foundation and Project 2025, including its architect, Russell Vought, the president’s pick to lead the Office of Management and Budget.