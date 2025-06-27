Huisentruit’s family, friends call for information as news anchor’s disappearance hits 30-year mark

Friday marks 30 years since the disappearance of Jodi Huisentruit, who worked as a television news anchor in Mason City, Iowa and was a Minnesota native.

The case has stumped investigators for decades – Huisentruit, who was 27 at the time, disappeared while on her way to work during the early morning hours back in 1995. The investigation found some of her belongings scattered near her car in the parking lot of her apartment building. However, her body has never been found, and no one has ever been charged in the case.

On Friday, Jodi’s family and friends will gather in front of the television station where she worked to remember her and also call for information to help investigators with the case. They say they’re hopeful someone will remember something about the day Jodi disappeared and are holding out hope that someday they’ll get answers about what happened.

Huisentruit was from Long Prairie, about two hours from Minneapolis in central Minnesota. She also previously worked at KSAX in Alexandria. More on the effort to find Jodi can be found here.

If you know anything about what happened to Jodi, you can contact the Mason City Police Department at (641) 421-3636. You can also provide information to Iowa DCI Special Agent Ryan Herman at rherman@dps.state.ia.us.

RELATED: Tip leads investigators to expand search for Jodi Huisentruit to Winsted, Minnesota I Reward for finding remains of Jodi Huisentruit doubled to $100,000 I New $25K reward offered in 1995 disappearance of Jodi Huisentruit I Investigator claims to have new information in Jodi Huisentruit case