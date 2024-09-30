How you can help Hurricane Helene victims as Twin Cities volunteers head to the Southeast U.S.

American Red Cross volunteers in the Twin Cities have left the state to help those in Florida affected by Hurricane Helene.

More than 30 volunteers from Minnesota, as well as both North and South Dakota, have been deployed to help those in need throughout the southeast part of the country. They left around 5:45 a.m. Friday to help deliver food, supplies and comfort for victims.

“They’re cold, tired and hungry. We’re there to give them some food, but we’re also there for comfort. We say we’re here to support you, sorry for your loss and we’re here if you need us,” said Rick Graft, a member of Red Cross Twin Cities.

More volunteers are expected to head out in the coming days and weeks. If you aren’t among the volunteers headed to the southeast, you can make a financial donation or an appointment to give blood or platelets by visiting redcross.org or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Dan Williams, the Executive Director of the American Red Cross Serving Northern and Central Minnesota, told ABC affiliate WDIO-TV that a large kitchen will be set up. This kitchen will typically be staffed by Red Cross partners, and cooking will be done by them.

“So, one of these emergency response vehicles and their crew can sometimes distribute as much as a thousand meals a day, hot meals to people impacted by a hurricane,” said Williams.

As of this publishing, multiple people have died due to the storm, which made landfall late Thursday night along the Florida coastline. More than two million Floridians are without power after the storm hit as a category four storm, with winds reaching 140 miles per hour before it weakened to a tropical storm.

The storm has weakened as it moved inland overnight, but it is still packing a powerful punch as it moves across Georgia and into both of the Carolinas. Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of more people could lose power.

