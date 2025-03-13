How to watch the 2025 Girls State Basketball Tournament

Basketball fans across Minnesota will be watching this week to see who will take home the championship in the girls state high basketball tournament.

The quarterfinals started Wednesday morning and wrap up Saturday night. Here are all the ways you can watch the games, which are being aired LIVE:

Over the air on 45TV.

Using the KSTP app on your Apple or Android device. In Duluth and the Iron Range, use the WDIO app and in southeast Minnesota, use the KAAL app. If you are already in the app, CLICK HERE to watch the games.

Stream for free at Prep45.com.

Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Google/Android TV users can download the KSTP app to watch the games.

LG/Samsung/Vizio users can either watch over-the-air with an antenna, or download the KSTP mobile app to your phone and connect it to the same Wi-Fi network as your TV, share your phone to cast to the TV and open the KSTP app to play the stream.

Cable or satellite provider – look for KSTC 45TV in the Twin Cities, MeTV in Duluth and the Iron Range and Start TV in southeast Minnesota.

RELATED: Check antenna signal strength for your address I How to rescan the channels on your TV I