How to watch Melissa and Mark Hortman’s funeral

A private funeral for late Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

The Hortmans and their dog, Gilbert, were shot and killed in what investigators say was a politically motivated attack on June 14 at their Brooklyn Park home.

State and federal prosecutors have each charged the alleged gunman, Vance Boelter, with murder in connection with their deaths. He appeared in federal court Friday morning.

Thousands lined up at the Minnesota State Capitol on Friday to pay their respects to the Hortmans and their dog.

