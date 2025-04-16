How one organization is getting ahead of mosquito season

Mosquito season is just around the corner, and those bugs could start showing up around May.

The Metropolitan Mosquito Control District is getting ahead of the pests by flying a chopper low over wetland areas and spraying down treatment.

It’s a flight that could save you from a bite.

“So today is our first day with helicopter activity, so it’s kind of the exciting kickoff of the year for us at Mosquito Control, where we’re we’re sending crews out to try to target the mosquitoes that are currently in the water, that will be coming out of the water in the next couple of weeks,” said Alex Carlson with Metropolitan Mosquito Control District.

The group covers the seven-county metro area and targets large wetlands where mosquitoes lay eggs, so they don’t come out of the water.

“They’re dropping dry pellets or granules that go in the water, and they only are active when they’re in the water,” noted Carlson.

The CDC says there were 19 cases of West Nile Virus in Minnesota last year.

“The ultimate goal is public health, you know, mosquitoes can spread diseases, so we want to make sure that we’re really targeting the ones that could potentially be a threat to public health,” said Carlson.

He also provided some tips for how you can stay healthy at home.

“Anything you can do to turn over buckets, clear things out, make sure the water’s flowing, not stagnating, will really help fight against mosquitoes,” Carlson said.

You’re also recommended to start using EPA-registered bug spray as soon as you start seeing bugs.

Carlson added that out of 52 mosquito species, only half of them bite humans, and the spray they use is not harmful to animals outside the water.