How fairgoers are staying cool at the ‘Great Minnesota Get Together’ this weekend

Dangerous heat expected during the state fair

In case you missed it, the heat is on at the Minnesota State Fair.

“It’s sweltering out here,” declared Drew Resig, who came to the fair with his wife Katie and their one-and-a-half-year-old daughter Aurora. “I mean, 90 degrees, not too many days like this in the summer.”

From teeny-tiny electric fans, to mist machines, and busy water stations, fairgoers were doing almost anything to keep cool.

Angela Ramirez, 18, and her family took a break in the shade.

“It’s really hot,” she said. “Not to the point where you can’t walk and stuff.”

But better than the forecast for Sunday and Monday, Ramirez agreed.

As it stands now, the first weekend of the ‘Great Minnesota Get Together’ is shaping up into the ‘Great Minnesota Sweat Together.’

“Oh my, we could not believe it,” declared Shelby Lang, who came to the fair with her mom.

Luckily, she had a ready supply of souvenir hand fans to keep the air moving, at least.

“I have to keep someone cool in the family since [my mom] is spending all the money on me today, so I have to keep her cool,” Lang smiled.

Fair officials say getting plenty of water will be a key this weekend to a happy visit.

We found Jack Rashid, visiting from Duluth, and some friends, at the Ballpark Cafe.

They were lounging under an oversized umbrella with a mist machine attachment.

“Could be a lot worse,” Rashid said, with a grin. “Could be stuck out on a bench in the sun somewhere.”

At least one St. Paul Fire-Paramedic unit was on duty at the fairgrounds Saturday.

The fair says there are also aid stations, staffed by Regions Hospital, at the east end and the west end of the property to deal with any medical issues.

“We encourage everyone to bring a refillable water bottle or get a water bottle they can refill throughout the day or on the grounds,” said Maria Hayden, a state fair spokesperson. “If people are in need of assistance, we encourage them to call 9-1-1, and […] either someone will come out or they’re able to visit the first aid station.”

The fair has about 40 water stations available for use, Hayden added.

The cattle barn has lowered temperatures, but the North End Event Center and the History and Heritage Center both have air conditioning.

Meanwhile, the Resigs are keeping plenty of water on hand, and have several of those teeny-tiny fans to beat the heat.

“I mean, you can never be too prepared for whatever the day holds,” he said. “You know, the more fans, the merrier, just to cool down.”