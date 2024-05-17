House lawmakers set to make decision on pay requirements for rideshare drivers

House lawmakers at the State Capitol on Friday are set to vote on minimum pay requirements for rideshare drivers in Minnesota.

If passed, drivers would make $1.27 per mile and 49 cents per minute.

Uber and Lyft say they’ll stop operating in Minnesota if the law takes effect on July 1st. Those companies argue it will harm rider safety and lead to huge fare increases.

However, Democrats in the House say these requirements are necessary because drivers are unfairly compensated.

The House reconvened at 11 a.m. Friday. Check back for updates on rideshare pay requirements.