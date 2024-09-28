House intentionally set ablaze in St. Louis County, investigation underway

Authorities in St. Louis County are now looking into a house they say was intentionally set on fire by its owner for an unlicensed demolition.

Around 8 p.m. Friday, fire crews responded to a structure fire reported in Solway Township, West of Duluth.

The fire was located on the 6700 block of Seville Road and was reported to be fully engulfed, with no one inside the structure.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said it was later determined that the homeowner intentionally started the fire to destroy what was left of the house for a demolition that was being done.

However, the sheriff’s office said the homeowner did not have a permit for the burn.

At this time, the incident is still under investigation.